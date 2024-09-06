Thursday Night High School Football – September 5th [RESULTS]

There were 2 high school football games played last night in the State of Maine, prior to the full slate of games scheduled. Friday-Saturday for Week 1.

Here are the results

Nokomis 22 John Bapst 14

Old Orchard Beach 80 Boothbay 16

According to Andrew Hart, the 80 points is the 6th highest score by a Maine High School Football Team going back to 2004.

The highest scores were

89, by Mattanawcook Academy against Old Town in 2009

84, by Thornton Academy against Bangor in 2021

83, by Old Orchard Beach against Sacopee Valley in 2012 and

82, by Belfast against Madison in 2014.

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.