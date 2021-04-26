Bangor, MDI, Old Town, GSA Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week

The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Mollie Gray, MDI Trojans

The freshman hit a home run in her first at bat in a varsity softball game as MDI swept Presque Isle on Saturday, 6-1, and 14-3.

Brady Renault, MDI Trojans

Renault, a senior from MDI hit home runs in each of MDI’s wins in the doubleheader against Presque Isle on Saturday. In game 1 he was 1-3 and in game 2 he was 2-3 with a double in addition to the home run. MDI won 9-4 and 11-0.

Chester Turner, Old Town Coyotes

Turner, a junior, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.06 and 200-meter dash with a time of 24.75. Also ran third leg of the 3x100 meter relay that old town won with a time of 47.21 in meet in Old Town on April 24.

Molly Sipple, Piscataquis Community High School Pirates

Sipple, a sophomore, won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 14.13 and 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:51.10. She came in 2nd in the 4x100 meter relay running the 1st leg. Time of 59.25 in meet in Old Town on April 24.

Alyssa Elliott, Bangor Rams

Elliott, a senior, finished 1st in the Long Jump with a jump of 17-06.00 and The Triple Jump with a jump of 36-01.25 in the meet at MDI High School on April 24.

Maxx Smith, Bangor High School

Smith, a senior, finished 1st in the Discus Throw with 146-00 and shot put with 48-01.50 in the meet at MDI High School on April 24.

Maranda Pert, George Stevens Academy Eagles

Pert, a freshman. came in first in discus throw with 106-04.

Gabe Giffords, Old Town Coyotes

Giffords threw a 5-hitter leading the Old Town Coyotes to a 8-2 victory over Ellsworth on Friday April 23. He struck out 13 and walked two. At the plate, he doubled and drove in a run.

