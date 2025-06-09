Ticket Awards – Ticket TV Play of the Year 2024-25

After 130 games broadcast on Ticket TV over the fall, winter and spring seasons, it's now time to settle the debate. What is the best highlight captured by Ticket TV cameras while broadcasting local high school sports in the 2024-25 season? That's what we're all here to find out.

Here's a link to highlight playlist: Ticket TV 2024-25 Plays of the Year.

We've gathered 12 highlight-reel plays spanning six different sports. The nominees are:

Bangor's Abby Folsom (softball), Phillip Moscone (boys hockey), and Teagan Atherley (girls soccer).

Brewer's Oli Higgins (boys basketball).

Foxcroft Academy's Lucas Sands (football).

Hampden Academy's Gabe Thornwall (lacrosse).

John Bapst's Claire Gaetani (girls basketball), Oscar Martinez (boys soccer), and Zack Babcock (football).

Old Town's Emmitt Byther (boys basketball) and Nate Baker (baseball).

Orono's Calum Bryant (baseball).

Follow this link to watch the playlist of the 12 Ticket TV highlights, then make sure to come back and cast a vote for your favorite!