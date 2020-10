UPDATE: This game has been postponed.

The Belfast Lions will visit the Brewer Witches in girls and boys varsity field hockey on Monday, Oct. 19.

The varsity game will begin below at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity game will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Ticket

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.