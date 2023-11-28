Tickets for Cooper and Ace Flagg at the Portland Expo Are Now on Sale

If you missed your chance to get tickets for the return of Cooper and Ace Flagg to the State of Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena on January 5th, you can get tickets if you move quickly for their game at the Portland Expo on Saturday, January 6th.

Tickets are available HERE

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the schedule of games is

4:00 p.m. - KIMBALL UNION vs. ST. PAULS

6:00 p.m. - MONTVERDE vs. CATS ACADEMY

You can also purchase "In Flagg We Trust" T-shirts with $5.00 from every t-shirt sold being donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. The Ronald McDonald House provides free lodging for families with children under 18 that are visiting any of Portland's medical facilities. T-shirts are $32.00 and include free shipping. You can see the shirts and order them HERE