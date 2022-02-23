Tom Brady Is Retired…Right? [Poll]

Alright, we successfully made it more than two weeks into Tom Brady's retirement without speculating about his future in the form of a Drive Poll. Well, until today that is.

With the NFL offseason officially underway and teams making moves ahead of next month's free agency period, Brady has gone Zero Dark Thirty. He signed off on his "Let's Go" Podcast with Jim Gray a week or so ago with a pretty vague statement on his future and said he would not be speaking again until next season.

That has prompted pretty much every sports media outlet in the country to wonder, 'is the G.O.A.T. really done?' To be fair, Brady never used the word "retired" to refer to his current state, instead opting to say he was no longer ready to make the commitment required to play at the highest level.

And this isn't any run-of-the-mill Twitter rumor, put forth by some dude in a basement. Rather, some of the most respected reporters in the industry have gone on record stating their belief that TB12 will be back under center at some point in the 2022 season.

Whether it's Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk or Mike Giardi and Ian Rapaport of NFL Network, there's no shortage of people who know what they're talking about and don't generally deal in the unfounded claims business that think we've yet to see the last of Brady.

So what do you think? Is it a bunch of wasted breath, or is there another chapter yet to be written in the playing career of Tom Brady?