Tom Brady Reworks Tampa Deal, Adds Year & Frees Up Cap Space

Tom Brady has restructured his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing a 4-year extension that voids into a 1-year deal and stretches out the QB's cap hit to open up more funds for the team to use in free agency.

Effectively, it's a 1-year extension which will keep Brady in pewter through the 2022 season, his age-45 season.

The belief is that Brady did not ask for a raise following his 7th Super Bowl victory and instead was focused on freeing up cap space for the team to retool as they aim to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady's Patriots in 2003-04.

The move saves the Bucs $19-million in cap space.

Brady's 2021 salary will remain at $25-million but as many cap dollars as possible have been pushed to the voidable years.