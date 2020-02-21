Top-seed Hampden Academy Edges Cony in Thriller [BOYS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Cony Rams 52-50 Friday night to claim the Class A North title and earn a trip to the state finals next Saturday.

No. 2 Cony held a slim lead for much of the game, but Hampden, led by senior Bryce Lausier, was able to tie the game at 50 late and take the lead in the final seconds in the thrilling contest at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lausier led the Broncos with 18 points. Brayden Cole added 11 and Andy Raye had 10 in the win.

Cony opened up a 38-32 lead after three quarters, but it wasn't enough as the Broncos chipped away in the fourth quarter until finally taking the lead with about 10 seconds to go in the contest. Cony had a good look to tie the game, but a layup rolled around the rim and out.

Dakota Dearborn and Simon McCormack each had 19 points for the Rams.

No. 1 Hampden Academy will play the south's top-seed York in the state finals at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.