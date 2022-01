Tourney 2022 Maine HIgh School Basketball Schedule

The Maine Principal's Association released the Tourney 2022 Basketball Schedule. Class B, C and D North will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Class A North and Classes C and D South will take place at the Augusta Civic Center and Classes AA, A and B South will take place at the Portland Expo and Cross Insurance Arena, although AA Quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed site on either February 15, 16 or 17 and no later than February 17.

The Cross Insurance Center and Augusta Civic Center have mandatory mask policies. The Portland Expo and Cross Arena have a mandatory mask policy as well as a vaccine mandate or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event for all spectators.

State Finals

Class B - Cross Insurance Center Bangor Friday, March 4 Girls 7 p.m. Boys 8:45 p.m.

Class A and AA - Cross Arena Portland Saturday, March 4 Class A Girls 1 p.m Class A Boys 3 p.m. Class AA Girls 7 p.m. Class AA Boys 9 p.m.

Class C and D - Augusta Civic Center Saturday, March 5 Class D Girls 1 p.m. and Boys 2:45 p.m. Class C Girls 7 p.m. and Boys 8:45 p.m.

Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Friday, February 18 Session 1

4 p.m. B Girls 3 vs. B Girls 6

5:30 p.m. B Girls 2 vs. B Girls 7

7 p.m. B Boys 3 vs. B Boys 6

8:30 p.m. B Boys 2 vs B Boys 7

Saturday, February 19 Session 2

9:30 a.m. B Girls 4 vs. B Girls 5

11 a.m. B Girls 1 vs. B Girls 8

Saturday, February 19 Session 3

2 p.m. B Boys 4 vs. B Boys 5

3:30 p.m. B Boys 1 vs. B Boys 8

Saturday, February 19 Session 4

7 p.m. D Girls 3 vs. D Girls 6

8:30 p.m. D Girls 2 vs. D Girls 7

Monday, February 21 Session 5

9:30 a.m D Boys 3 vs. D Boys 6

11 a.m. D Boys 2 vs. D Boys 7

Monday, February 21 Session 6

2 p.m. D Girls 4 vs. D Girls 5

3:30 p.m. D Girls 1 vs. D Girls 8

Monday, February 21 Session 7

7 p.m. D Boys 4 vs. D Boys 5

8:30 p.m. D Boys 1 vs. D Boys 8

Tuesday, February 22 Session 8

9:30 a.m. C Girls 3 vs. C Girls 6

11 a.m. C Girls 2 vs. C Girls 7

Tuesday, February 22 Session 9

2 p.m. C Boys 4 vs. C Boys 5

3:30 p.m. C Boys 1 vs. C Boys 9

Tuesday, February 22 Session 10

7 p.m. C Girls 4 vs. C Girls 5

8:30 p.m. C Girls 1 vs. C Girls 8

Wednesday, February 23 Session 11

9:30 a.m. C Boys 3 vs. C Boys 6

11 a.m. C Boys 2 vs. C Boys 7

Wednesday, February 23 Session 12

2 p.m. B Girls Semifinals Game 1 vs. Game 2

3;30 p.m. B Girls Semifinals Game 5 vs. Game 6

Wednesday, February 23 Session 13

7 pm. B Boys Semifinals Game vs. Game 4

8:30 p.m B Boys Semifinals Game 7 vs. Game 8

Thursday, February 24 Session 14

2 p.m. D Girls Semifinals Game 9 vs. Game 10

3:30 p.m. D Girls Semifinals Game 13 vs. Game 14

Thursday, February 24 Session 15

7 p.m. D Boys Semifinals Game 11 vs. Game 12

8:30 p.m D Boys Semifinals Game 15 vs. Game 16

Friday, February 25 Session 16

2 p.m. C Girls Semifinals Game 17 vs. Game 18

3:30 p.m. C Girls Semifinals Game 21 vs. Game 22

Friday, February 25 Session 17

7 p.m. C Boys Semifinals Game19 vs. Game 20

8:30 p.m. C Boys Semifinals Game 23 vs. Game 24

Saturday, February 26 Session 18

9 a.m. D Girls Northern Maine Finals

10:30 a.m. D Boys Northern Maine Finals

Saturday, February 26 Session 19

2 p.m. B Girls Northern Maine Finals

3:30 p.m. B Boys Northern Maine Finals

Saturday, February 26 Session 20

7 p.m. C Girls Northern Maine Finals

8:30 p.m. C Boys Northern Maine Finals

Class A North at Augusta Civic Center

Friday, February 18 Session 1

4 p.m. A Girls 3 vs. A Girls 6

5:30 p.m. A Girls 2 vs. A Girls 7

7 p.m. A Girls 4 vs. A Girls 5

8:30 p.m A Girls 1 vs. A Girls 8

Saturday, February 19 Session 3

4 p.m. A Boys 3 vs. A Boys 6

5:30 p.m. A Boys 2 vs. A Boys 7

7:30 p.m. A Boys 4 vs. A Boys 5

9 p.m. A Boys 1 vs. A Boys 8

Wednesday, February 23 Session 8

2 p.m. A Girls Semifinals Game 1 vs. Game 2

3:30 p.m. A Girls Semifinals Game 3 vs. Game 4

Wednesday, February 23 Session 9

7 p.m. A Boys Semifinals Game 9 vs. Game 10

8:30 p.m. A Boys Semifinals Game 11 vs. Game 12

Friday, February 23 Session 13

6 p.m. Northern Maine Class A Girls Finals

7:45 p.m. Northern Maine Class B Boys Finals

Class AA North Schedule at Cross Insurance Arena

TBD