Tourney 2022: Class C Northern Maine Championship

On a special 9th day of the regional Maine basketball tournament (thanks Maine weather), the best from the Class C ranks are to be determined. On the girls side, a high flying Stearns minutemen offense led Alisyn Alley is matched up with a stingy Penobscot Valley Howler defense. The two squads split the season series.

Meanwhile on the boys' side. #4 Dexter has the chance to become the highest seed in Maine basketball to win a regional championship this year. The two squads also split their season series. Sharpshooter Will Kusnierz is a name to keep an eye on for the Tigers.

How It Went Down

#1 Stearns Squeaks out a Title Against #3 Penobscot Valley 32-30

The Howlers strong defense played a big role in the first quarter preventing the Minutemen from running away with the game. A 6-5 Stearns lead at the end of the 1st was expanded to 4, but solid free-throw shooting from the Howlers gave them a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Makayla Anderson and Alley had the Minutemen leading 25-21 at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Howlers answered back to tie the game at 25, but back-to-back buckets from Alley put Stearns back up 29-25.

The Howlers would reduce the lead to 29-28, but a big bucket from Kasey Kenyon on a nice pass from Alley put Stearns up 31-28. PVHS reduced the deficit to 1, but a Alley free throw and a stop propelled the Minutemen to Northern Maine Championship. Alley led the way with 14 points for Stearns who makes it way to Girls Class C title game.

#4 Dexter Erases 21-point Deficit to Claim C Northern Maine Title over #2 George Stevens Academy 42-40

The Eagles would refuse to be denied by Kusnierz and company in the 1st half. GSA started the game scoring the first 9 points. The run would extend out to 23-2 before a 6-0 run late in the half stopped the bleeding for the Tigers. A bucket from Kayden Kimball that made it 23-4 late in the half was the first for the Tigers who were shooting 0% in the first quarter. A 15-point halftime deficit seemed to much to overcome.

A David Gatsby 3-pointer for the Eagles gave them a 32-18 lead at the end of 3rd quarter The Tigers would go on a ferocious run in the 4th quarter, scoring 24 points and allowing just 8 points. A ferocious press defense that forced turnovers paced the Tiger comeback. Finally, late in the 4th, shots started to go down for Dexter. A Kusnierz putback after a steal made it 38-33 with about 4 minutes to go. A 3-pointer from Kusnierz reduced the lead to 38-36. then a Seth Robbins 3-pointer gave Dexter the lead for the first time in the game. A Teauge Smallidge bucket gave the Eagles the lead back, but a big time shot from Avery Gagnon gave the Tigers a 41-40 lead they would not surrender.