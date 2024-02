Tourney 2024 Basketball Regional Finals Set

All the Tourney 2024 semifinals have been played and the Regional Finals are starting on Friday, February 23rd. Here's the schedule!

Boys

Class AA

North - Saturday February 24 3:45 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena Portland - #3 Portland vs. #1 Windham

Class A

North - Friday February 23 7:45 p.m. - Augusta Civic Center - #3 Messalonskee vs. #1 Hampden Academy

Class B

North - Friday February 23 7:45 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center Bangor #4 Orono vs. #3 Old Town

Class C

North - Saturday February 24 7:45 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center Bangor #7 Mount View vs. 3 1 Calais

Class D

North - Saturday February 24 2:45 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center Bangor - #2 Bangor Christian vs. #1 Schenck

Girls

Class AA

North - Saturday February 24 2 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena - Portland #2 Oxford Hills vs. #1 Cheverus

Class A

North - Friday, February 23 6 p.m. - Augusta Civic Center - #3 Cony vs. #1 Lawrence

Class B

North - Friday February 23 6 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center Bangor - #2 Old Town vs. #1 Ellsworth

Class C

North - Saturday, February 24 6 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center Bangor #3 Penobscot Valley High School vs. #1 Dexter

Class D

North -Saturday February 24 1 p.m. . - Cross Insurance Center Bangor #7 Katahdin vs. #1 Southern Aroostook

South - Saturday February 24 1 p.m. - Augusta Civic Center - #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Valley