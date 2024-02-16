Tourney 2024 Starts with Moment of Silence for Jerry Goss

Tourney 2024 began on Friday afternoon, February 16th with a moment of silence for Jerry Goss, who passed away in December.

Photo City of Brewer Photo City of Brewer loading...

As public address announcer Bob Beatham invited the crowd to stand, members of Jerry Goss' family and the Maine Principal's Association came out on court.

Beatham read

"The Maine Principal's Association and the Northern Class B-C-D Tournament Committee would like to open the 2024 Tournament with a moment of remembrance for one of the Tournament's long-time Directors and floor manager, Mr. Jerry Goss who passed away in early December.

Jerry served as both the floor manager and Director for many years. As the floor manager he greeted every player and team who entered the court with a word of encouragement and kind thought. He absolutely loved this tournament.

He served as the Principal of Brewer High School for 18 years and completely enjoyed working with all the young people in the area. We all know how much he would have enjoyed tonight's opening game as he did all games and all of the young people involved.

His wife together with 2 sons and 2 of his grandchildren are in attendance this evening and ask that you all join in a moment of silence.

There will be a flower placed on the chair where Mr. Goss sat throughout the week."