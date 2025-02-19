Tourney 2025 Games on 92.9 The Ticket – Wednesday February 19

Welcome to Semifinal Wednesday! Here are the Tourney 2025 High School Basketball games that we will be broadcasting on 92.9 The Ticket on Wednesday February 19th.

The games will be broadcast online on 92.9 Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

10 a.m. Class D Girls #3 Wisdom vs. #2 Central Aroostook

11:30 a.m. Class D Girls #4 Schenck vs. #1 Bangor Christian

2 p.m. Class B Girls #6 John Bapst vs. #2 Erskine Academy

3:30 p.m. Class B Girls #4 Ellsworth vs. #1 Caribou

7 p.m. Class A Boys #3 Brewer vs. #2 Hampden Academy

8:30 p.m. Class A Boys #5 Camden Hills vs. #1 Messalonskee

Reminder- With 92.9 The Ticket broadcasting the Class A Boy's semifinals, Wednesday evening, February 19th from Augusta our sister station WDEA AM will be broadcasting the Class B North Boys semifinals

7 p.m. #3 Orono vs. #7 Old Town

8:30 p.m. #1 Caribou vs. #4 MDI

Those games will be on-air at WDEA AM 1370, online at WDEA Internet Radio, on their free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Get our free mobile app