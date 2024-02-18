Tourney Games on 92.9 The Ticket – Monday February 19th [LISTEN LIVE]

Tourney 2024 continues from the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 19th, with the conclusion of the Class D Quarterfinals and the beginning of the Class C Quarterfinals.

The 92.9 The Ticket crew will be down at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, bringing you 8 games! You can listen on-air, on-line, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. And be sure to check back on the website after each game, for a recap, photos and stats from each game!

Here's the schedule of Monday's games

Class D Quarterfinals

9 a.m. - #4 Katahdin Boys 16-2 vs. #5 Easton 14-4

10:30 a.m. #1 Schenck Boys 18-0 vs. #9 Wisdom 7-12

12 Noon #4 Jonesport-Beals Girls 11-7 vs. #5 Schenck 10-8

1:30 p.m. #1 Southern Aroostook 17-1 vs. #8 Deer-Isle Stonington 16-3

Class C Quarterfinals

4 p.m. - #3 Fort Fairfield Boys 12-6 vs. #11 Dexter 8-11

5:30 p.m. #2 Calais Boys 15-3 vs. #8 PCHS 12-7

7 p.m. - #4 Mattanawcook Academy Girls 15-3 vs. #5 Machias 18-1

8:30 p.m. #1 Dexter Girls 17-1 vs. #5 Mt. View 14-5