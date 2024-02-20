Tourney Games on 92.9 The Ticket – Tuesday February 20th [LISTEN LIVE]

Tourney Games on 92.9 The Ticket &#8211; Tuesday February 20th [LISTEN LIVE]

Chris Popper

Tourney 2024 continues from the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, February 20th, with the conclusion of the  Class C Quarterfinals.

The 92.9 The Ticket crew will be down at the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, bringing you 4 games! You can listen on-air, on-line, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. And be sure to check back on the website after each game, for a recap, photos and stats from each game!

  • 4 p.m. Class C Boys - #4 Machias 14-4 vs. #5 Hodgdon 16-3
  • 5:30 p.m. Class C Boys #1 Calais 15-3 vs. #8 PCHS 12-7
  • 7 p.m. Class C Girls #4 Mattanawcook Academy 15-3 vs. #5 Machias 18-1
  • 8:30 p.m. Class C Girls - #1 Dexter 17-1 vs. #5 Mount View 14-5
