Tourney Games on the Ticket – Wednesday February 21 [LISTEN LIVE]
It's Day 5 of Tourney 2024 and with all the Quarterfinals done, we begin Semifinals!
The 92.9 Ticket Crew will be in Bangor and Augusta bringing you 6 games. You can listen on-air, on-line, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. And be sure to check back on the website after each game, for a recap, photos and stats from each game!
Here are the games we will be broadcasting
Bangor
- 10 a.m. #2 Old Town Boys vs. #10 Bangor
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Ellsworth Boys vs. #4 Orono
- 2 p.m. #2 Old Town Girls vs. #6 MDI
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth vs. #4 Caribou
Augusta
- 7 p.m. #2 Mount Blue Boys vs. #3 Messalonskee
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Hampden Academy Boys vs. #5 Camden Hills
