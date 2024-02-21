Tourney Games on the Ticket – Wednesday February 21 [LISTEN LIVE]

It's Day 5 of Tourney 2024 and with all the Quarterfinals done, we begin Semifinals!

The 92.9 Ticket Crew will be in Bangor and Augusta bringing you 6 games. You can listen on-air, on-line, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. And be sure to check back on the website after each game, for a recap, photos and stats from each game!

Here are the games we will be broadcasting

Bangor

10 a.m. #2 Old Town Boys vs. #10 Bangor

11:30 a.m. #1 Ellsworth Boys vs. #4 Orono

2 p.m. #2 Old Town Girls vs. #6 MDI

3:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth vs. #4 Caribou

Augusta

7 p.m. #2 Mount Blue Boys vs. #3 Messalonskee

8:30 p.m. #1 Hampden Academy Boys vs. #5 Camden Hills