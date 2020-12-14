Tracking Tampa Bay: Brady and Bucs Have Eyes On Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were struggling heavily heading into their Week 13 bye week, having lost 3-of-4. While Sunday's 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings wasn't pretty, it solidified the Bucs' spot in the NFC postseason picture and gave them a bit of breathing room in the wild card standings.

While the offense continues to look like it's fighting against itself at times, Brady's two TD's on Sunday gave him 30 for the season, the 8th time in his career he's eclipsed that mark.

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the Bucs and also Tampa's newest team, the Boston Celtics' rival Toronto Raptors, who are calling the city home for at least the first three months of the 2020-21 NBA season.