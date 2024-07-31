Trenton Acadians Stay Alive Handing Quirk Motor City Their 1st Loss 9-6 [PHOTOS]

July 30, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Trenton Acadians stayed alive in the Maine State Senior Legion Tournament handing Quirk Motor City their 1st loss, 9-6 on Tuesday night, July 30th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Quirk Motor City led 5-4 at the end of the 3rd inning before the Acadians exploded for 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning, capped by Peter Keblinsky's 2-run homer to left.

Keblinsky ended the night 2-2, with a homer and double, scoring 3 times. walking twice. Trent Goss was 3-4 with a double and driving in a run. Ayden McGuire, Miles Palmer, Wyatt Bragdon and Brady Pert each singled.

Pert and Keblinsky each stole a base.

On the mound, Miles Palmer started for the Acadians. He went 2.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 2. Colin Sullivan came on in relief, picking up the win. He went 4.2 innings, holding Quirk Motor City hitless. He allowed 1 unearned run, striking out 7 and walking 4.

The Acadians committed 6 errors in the game.

Nykson Moors started on the mound for Quirk Motor City. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 5. Jacob Kelley pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

At the plate Rogan Lord, Collin Peckham, TJ Llerena, Josh Lorenzo and Zach McLaughlin all singled. Lord had a stolen base.

The Acadians will now play Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon, July 31st at 5 p.m. The winner will then play Quirk Motor City at 7:30 for the Maine State Senior Legion Championship.

