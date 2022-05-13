Trojans Top Crusader 3-0 as Pileggi Tosses 2-Hitter

The MDI Trojans shutout the John Bapst Crusaders 3-0 in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 13th as senior Quentin Pileggi tossed a 2-hitter.

Pileggi struckout 14 and only walked 2 while scattering the 2 hits to pick up the win.

Jack Mason took the loss for John Bapst. He went 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and striking out 4 while walking 3. Sam Bay pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits.

Pileggi batting 2nd, helped himself at the plate. He went 1-2, with a double driving in a run and scoring 2 runs. Logan Blanchette in the 3-hole in the batting order was 1-2 with a double and a run batted in. Jacob Shields was 2-3 at the plate. Nick Jacobs, Noah Keeley and Cal Hodgdon each had a single.

Lucas Gagnon had a double for John Bapst and Nik Hachey had the Crusader's other hit.

MDI is now 4-4. The Trojans will host the GSA Eagles Saturday morning, May 14th at 11 a.m. in a make-up game from May 4th.

The Crusaders are now 7-3. They host Ellsworth on Monday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.