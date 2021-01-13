The game is the same, there are three stories presented by Tim Throckmorton, two are completely true, and one is made up by the mind of Tim Throckmorton.

Can you figure out which one is the fake?

This week the stories are all about Alabama football.

They range from how the term "Roll Tide" came around being tied to bowling, to the largest margin of victory in Alabama football history, and to the legend of Bear Bryant betting on games as a player.

Yes, two of those stories are true, now you have to determine which one isn't.

Test yourself with Truth or Throck on The Morning Line

