Truth or Throck – Great Sports Lies

Occasionally athletes have stretched the bounds of truth in an effort to gain an advantage, and Tim Throckmorton has three such stories.

But only 1 of them is fabricated by Throck, the other two are true, can you figure out which one is the fake?

There are a couple of international stories, one relating the the Spanish Paralympic basketball team in 2000, one is about the 1936 Berlin Olympic games and a male competing against women, and the third is a high school football player fibbing about his uniform number in an effort to get recruited at Ohio State.

Only one of those is false, now the challenge is to figure out which one it is in our game of Truth or Throck.