Truth or Throck – Pitching Struggles In All-Star Games

Tim Throckmorton has three stories about great pitchers, who had less than great appearances in the midsummer classic.

Can you figure out which one of the three he made up?

Was it the outing by Catfish Hunter in 1972?

Or the Jim Palmer appearance in 1977?

Maybe it was Tom Glavine's stint in the 1993 game?

We know Greg Hirsch hopes it was Billerica native Tom Glavine who was lit up, but was that the actual one? Find out and play along by listening here.