Truth or Throck – Religious Sports Inspirations

We all have seen Sister Jean with the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers men's basketball team in the 2018 run to the Final 4, and again this year on the trip to the Sweet 16.

That got Tim Throckmorton thinking about other stories where hoops teams were impacted by Nuns or other members of the cloth.

He has stories about the basketball playing Nuns at the San Leandro convent in Seville, there is the story of a Nun who was French teacher and basketball coach in Minnesota, and despite not playing the game led her team to the playoffs in 17 of 20 straight years, and he tells the story of former Villanova star Shelly Pennefather who gave up a six figure basketball contract playing in a proleague in Japan to join a convent.

One of those stories is made up by Throck, can you figure out which one it is?