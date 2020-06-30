Tuesday Morning Headlines And Highlights 6/30

We wrap up the month of June with a look back at what is going on in sports to help you get your day started the right way.

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff run down the topics you need to know in the world of sports including the NBA and WNBA plans for their Florida seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be losing some players for their restart in Orlando, we have those details.

A couple of former Maine high school basketball players have plans for their next professional seasons, we have their future destinations.

NFL Players are getting a bit of caution from their agents through the Players Association about what they could be facing in terms of COVID-19 this season.

Colin Kaepernick is going to work with NETFLIX to create a new series based on his life, we tell you about it.

And we have notes from hockey including some NHL CV-19 testing results, and the professional destination of a former UMaine Black Bear.

There is one college football league considering what to do this fall, or perhaps this spring.

There are some players who have decided playing baseball this year is not the best decision for their family or their career because of all that is going on, and we update you on the latest details in professional baseball in Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

All of that and more in the Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line for Tuesday June 30th, 2020