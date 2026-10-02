Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust October 3
Here's the schedule of events on Saturday, October 3rd at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust where green flag racing will begin at 2 p.m.
The pits open at 9 a.m. and gates open at 12 noon. Pit admission is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are:
- 5 and under - Free
- Ages 6-15 - $5.00
- Ages 16-64 - $20.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00
Classes scheduled to run include
- King's Concessions Crown Vics Championship Race - 30 Laps
- Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- R & R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75
- Darling's Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128 Laps
As of October 1st there were 31 cars registered for the Stan Meserve Classic with the winner receiving $4000.
The Top 10 Points Leaders for the King's Concessions Crown Vics as of September 26
- Brock Deane #54 - 726
- Talon Blanchard #77T - 622
- James Hayward #16 - 538
- Donny Blanchard #77 - 500
- Chris Nickerson #18 - 480
- Austin Beasle #39 - 479
- Dave St. Clair #14 - 468
- Mike McCullough #7 - 430
- Spencer Beale #39S - 426
- Lily Smith #55 - 424
The Top 10 Points Leaders for the Judy's Road Runner's as of September 26
- Brock Worster #95W - 738
- Nick Bickford #12 - 608
- Andrew Crosby #62 - 562
- Ed Salisbury #6 - 550
- Erik Worster #11 - 550
- Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 506
- Waylon Giguere #1 - 476
- David Boulier #33 - 456
- Scott Bonney #69 - 386
- Craig Holm #18 - 260