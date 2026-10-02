Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust October 3

Know Before You Go – Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust October 3

Photo Cheryl Conlogue

Here's the schedule of events on Saturday, October 3rd at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust where green flag racing will begin at 2 p.m.

The pits open at 9 a.m. and gates open at 12 noon. Pit admission is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are:

  • 5 and under - Free
  • Ages 6-15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $20.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00

Classes scheduled to run include

  • King's Concessions Crown Vics Championship Race - 30 Laps
  • Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
  • R & R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75
  • Darling's Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128 Laps

As of October 1st there were 31 cars registered for the Stan Meserve Classic with the winner receiving $4000.

The Top 10 Points Leaders for the King's Concessions Crown Vics as of September 26

  1. Brock Deane #54 - 726
  2. Talon Blanchard #77T - 622
  3. James Hayward #16 - 538
  4. Donny Blanchard #77 - 500
  5. Chris Nickerson #18 - 480
  6. Austin Beasle #39 - 479
  7. Dave St. Clair #14 - 468
  8. Mike McCullough #7 - 430
  9. Spencer Beale #39S - 426
  10. Lily Smith #55 - 424

The Top 10 Points Leaders for the Judy's Road Runner's as of September 26

  1. Brock Worster #95W - 738
  2. Nick Bickford #12 - 608
  3. Andrew Crosby #62 - 562
  4. Ed Salisbury #6 - 550
  5. Erik Worster #11 - 550
  6. Jeffrey Burditt #82 - 506
  7. Waylon Giguere #1 - 476
  8. David Boulier #33 - 456
  9. Scott Bonney #69 - 386
  10. Craig Holm #18 - 260
Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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