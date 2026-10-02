Here's the schedule of events on Saturday, October 3rd at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust where green flag racing will begin at 2 p.m.

The pits open at 9 a.m. and gates open at 12 noon. Pit admission is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are:

5 and under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $20.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00

Classes scheduled to run include

King's Concessions Crown Vics Championship Race - 30 Laps

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

R & R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75

Darling's Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128 Laps

As of October 1st there were 31 cars registered for the Stan Meserve Classic with the winner receiving $4000.

The Top 10 Points Leaders for the King's Concessions Crown Vics as of September 26

Brock Deane #54 - 726 Talon Blanchard #77T - 622 James Hayward #16 - 538 Donny Blanchard #77 - 500 Chris Nickerson #18 - 480 Austin Beasle #39 - 479 Dave St. Clair #14 - 468 Mike McCullough #7 - 430 Spencer Beale #39S - 426 Lily Smith #55 - 424

The Top 10 Points Leaders for the Judy's Road Runner's as of September 26