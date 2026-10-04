October 3rd was a beautiful day for racing at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in front of a packed grandstand in Hermon.

Brock Deane was the King's Concession's Crown Vics Season Champion.

Here are the results.

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Brock Deane #54 Steve Kimball #80 Lloyd Nickerson #05X Talon Blanchard #77T Trey Brown #14 Lily Smith #55 Caleb Laselle #911 Fred Brown #0 Spencer Beale #39S Austin Beale #39 Steve Kimball #32 John Bernard #142 Tim Bubar Jr. #00 Mike McCullough #7 Chandler Myrick #55X Jordan Kimball #32X Waylon Giguere #1 Noah Alexander #17A Joey Doyon #38

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

Erik Worster #11 Nick Bickford #12 Andrew Crosby #62 Mark Sawyer #69 Waylon Giguere #12X David Boulier #33 Steven Dunham #57 Brock Worster #95

R&R Raceparts Street Stocks Tour - Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 75 Laps

Jimmy Renfrew Jr. #4 Scott Modery #1 Isaac Rollins #10 Dan McKeage Jr. #N40 Max Dolliver #29 Kris Watson #35X David Cameron #18 Bobby Seger Jr. #8H Shane Tatro #33 Jason Morse #14 Ken Ogden #35 Adam Lovejoy #2 Jeff Alley #24

Stan Meserve Classic 128 - Darling's Pro Stocks - 128 Laps

DJ Shaw #60 Sylas Ripley #29 Cole Robie #29 Garrett Hall #94 Casely Call #90 Ryan Dean #22 Ryan Messer #1 Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97 Austin Teras #39 Jeremy Sorel #7MA Evan Beaulieu #56 Dillon Moltz #M5 Tiger Colby #78 Mike Rowe #13 Bryson Parritt #B27 Josh St. Clair #14 Mathe Bourgoine #83 Angelo Belsito #8 Cassius Clark #18 Nick Jenkins #32 Joe Pastore Jr. #20 Jamie Wright #84 Mike Hopkins #H72 Brenton Parritt #27 Matt Beers #11B

Racing resumes next weekend with 3 days of racing October 9-11 for the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 Weekend.

On Friday Ocober 9th racing starts at 6 p.m. with the King's Concession Crown Vic's 100 lap race and the FW Super Street Stock Open.

On Saturday racing starts at 2 p.m. with the FW Super Street 100 lap race, The Crown Vic Non-Winners race and the Northeast Pro Sprint Series bringing mini-winged sprint car action to Hermon.

On Sunday racing gets underway at 2 p.m. It's 200 laps for a combined field of the Granite State Pro Stocke Series and Darling's Pro Stocks - the biggest race of the season and the largest paid event int he track's history. Beore that there will be Vintage Racing and then the Championships will be decided for the 2026 champions in the Judy's Road Runners and Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's.