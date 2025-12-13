Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood who was at the game and wrote the following recap. The newly combined Bangor-Brewer Hockey Team is known as the Twin City Titans.

On Friday night, December 12th, the John Bapst Crusaders hosted the Twin City Titans at Sawyer Arena in Bangor. In the Titans first game as a team, following the merger of the rival Bangor and Brewer high school hockey programs, they defeated the defending Class B North regional champions, by a score of 7-4.

Just 36 seconds into the game, the Titan’s Philip Moscone fired a shot past Crusaders’ goaltender Cam Leighton, giving Twin City an early lead. 14:26 remained in the first period after the first goal in Twin City Titans history.

A few minutes later, Chase Caron doubled the Titan’s lead. His goal came with 4 minutes gone from the period, assisted by Preston Karam. However, the Crusaders got a goal back within 25 seconds, as Owen Hart threw a shot on net from an odd angle, past Cody McCue in the Twin City goal. Hart’s goal came with 10:32 remaining in the opening period. The Titans would retain their lead for the remainder of the period.

Less than four minutes into the second period, Preston Karam gave the Titans a two-goal lead with a power play goal. 11:14 remained in the second period of a 3-1 game.

Less than two minutes later, the Crusaders halved the lead again. Cooper Lewis scored, with an assist to Nate Marryatt, and 9:21 remained in the second period.

With 8:03 left in the period, the Crusaders went shorthanded again, and it proved costly for the second time in the period. Preston Karam scored his second of the game, assisted by Chase Caron with 7:23 left to play in the period.

Three goals in the final two minutes saw Twin City take a 6-3 lead into the second intermission. With 1:52 to go, Chase Caron gave the Titans a 5-2 lead, and Peyton Gifford added a 6th with just eight seconds to go. Cooper Lewis was able to get one back for John Bapst within seven seconds, but the Titans still held a commanding lead.

With eight minutes elapsed from the final period, Karam scored his third of the game, a hat-trick, which pretty much sealed the win for the Titans with 7:16 remaining.

Cooper Lewis’s second goal of the game with 1:12 remaining wasn’t enough to level the score, and Twin City ended up with a 7-4 win.

The defending Class B regional champions are now 0-2, and will host Cheverus/Yarmouth on December 19th. The Titans begin Class A play in their next game, when they host Edward Little in Brewer on December 17th.

