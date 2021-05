One of the most disappointing failures to reach expectation in recent memory has led the Boston Celtics to a 36-36 regular season finish and a spot in tonight's play-in tournament vs. the Washington Wizards.

First up, will the C's get past Washington tonight, or will they stick around the play-in tournament a while longer to meet the winner of Charlotte vs. Indiana?

Secondly, who is most to blame for the Celtics' failures this season?