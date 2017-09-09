UM Football Routs Bryants In Home Opener

The University of Maine football team picked up its first victory of the 2017 season with a 60-12 win versus Bryant University in the home opener on Saturday,

The Black Bears combined for 536 yards of offense on the day and also had eight turnovers forced versus the Bulldogs. Chris Ferguson went 8-17 with 150 yards and three touchdowns, while Josh Mack led the running game with 255 yards and three TDs. The 43 points at half-time by Maine was the most scored in the program since at least 2003. It was also the first time Maine had scored 60 points in a game since October 5, 2013 versus Delaware.

Bryant started off the second half with a 59 yard touchdown pass to Jean Constant from QB Price Wilson. The Black Bears would answer on a passing play from Ferguson to Drew Belcher for six yards to make it 50-12 at the time. Max Staver came in relief of Ferguson and completed two passes for five yards. Sinmisola Demuren capped off the scoring for UMaine with an inception return for a touchdown.

Maine kicker Kenny Doak complete four of six PATs, having one blocked, and connecting on a 32 and 33 yard field goal in the contest. Brandon Briggs also attempted a field goal and missed his lone attempt, but made his lone PAT attempt

With the victory the Black Bears are now 1-1 on the season and will face James Madison on September 23rd after entering their bye week.