UMaine and Husson Athletes Honored For Seasons

The UMaine football team revealed the team honors issued during the end of season team banquet Sunday.

Husson, Colby, UMF, Bowdoin, St. Joe's and UNE all had soccer players recognized by the United Soccer Coaches on All-Region teams for their seasons.

Harold Westerman Award - Most Valuable Player: Andre Miller

Jack Butterfield Outstanding Offensive Player Award: Michael Gerace

Walter Abbott Outstanding Defensive Player Award: Ray Miller

Sam Sezak Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award: PJ Barr

Roger Ellis Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award: Xavier Mitchell

Woody Carville Student-Athlete Achievement Award: Gunnar Docos

Ron Rogerson Spirit/Dedication Award: Bryce Colee

Thurlow Cooper Offensive Rookie of the Year: Freddie Brock

Darius Minor Defensive Rookie of the Year: Shakur Smalls

George Wood Outstanding Special Teams Player Award: Jamie Lamson

Jim Butterfield Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Jack Corcoran

Jim Butterfield Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Latrell Couchman

"Maine Man" Strength & Conditioning Award: Vince Thomas

Jack Cosgrove Leadership Award: Austin Chambers

Full details and release here

Husson Freshman Natalie Aviolla is only the 4th player in Eagles program history to be selected as an All-Region player by the United Soccer Coaches.

She was picked on the third team for Region 1.

Bowdoin College Senior Midfielder Lynn Farquhar was selected to the First Team.

Saint Joseph’s College Senior Goalkeeper Adia Grogan was selected to the Second Team.

Bowdoin College Senior Defender Tess Huckaby was selected to the Third Team.

Bowdoin College Senior Forward Julia Adelmann was selected to the Third Team.

Saint Joseph’s College Senior Midfielder Kayley Mattos was selected to the Third Team.

Husson University Freshman Forward Natalie Aviolla was selected to the Third Team.

University Of New England Senior Midfielder Alyssa Boilard was picked for the Region 2 Second Team.

University of New England Junior Sydney Gillingham was picked for the Region 2 Third Team.

Ashley Sabatino, of Scarborough is a Sophomore Forward at Bridgewater College and was selected for the Region 6 First Team.

You can find a full list of the players selected here on the women's side.

Three Husson Eagles were also selected as All-Region on the men's side by the United Soccer Coaches, all three are underclassmen.

Bowdoin College Senior Forward Drake Byrd was named to the Division 3 Region 1 First Team.

Husson University Sophomore Midfielder Jordi Cabau Limens is on the Region 1 Second Team.

Bowdoin College Junior Defender Dylan Reid is also on the Region 1 Second Team.

University of Maine-Farmington Freshman Forward Gracien Mukwa of Portland is on the Region 1 Second Team.

Husson University Freshman Defender Pedro Molina Sanchez is on the Region 1 Third Team.

Husson University Freshman Forward Arni Hreidarsson is on the Region 1 Third Team.

Saint Joseph’s College Senior Defender Colin Grant is also on the Region 1 Third Team.

Colby College Junior Forward Josh Rubin is on the Region 1 Third Team.

You can find the full listing of the Men's All-Region Teams here.