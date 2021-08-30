UMaine Basketball Coming To The Ticket In November

There have been a lot of accolades and awards for Amy Vachon in her basketball career on the court and on the bench.

Where does having the Black Bear games on The Ticket starting this season rank? We find that out.

It's a fun wide ranging interview with Coach Vachon that goes through not only the announcement of the broadcast rights for Black Bear basketball and baseball coming to 92.9 The Ticket. But we also find out some of her strengths and weaknesses. Well a lot about one weakness in particular and how the men's coach Richard Barron is ahead of her in his ability to cook.

We also talked about the team, how the offseason went and some of the expectations for the season and what is always a constant expectation of UMaine Women's Basketball.

Listen back to it again here.