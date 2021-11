UMaine Black Bears and Husson Eagles Schedule Friday November 12-Saturday November 13

It's a busy weekend for the UMaine Black Bears and Husson Eagles. Here's where the Basketball, Hockey and Swimming and Diving Teams are in action this weekend, November 12-13. Best of luck!

Friday, November 12

UMaine Men's Basketball Team vs. Umaine Farmington 5 p.m. - Cross Insurance Center. Can't make it? This game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women's Hockey at UConn 6 p.m.

Husson Men's Basketball vs. UMaine Fort Kent 7 p.m.

Husson Women's Basketball at Connecticut College 7 p.m.

UMaine Men's Hockey vs. Merrimack College 7:37 p.m. (Alfond Arena)

Saturday November 13