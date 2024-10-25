UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show October 23 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Coach&#8217;s Show October 23 [VIDEO]

October 6, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Coach Babineau reflected on the team's losses last weekend, 4-3 to Bryant and 4-2 to Northeastern. She talked about the adjustments the team is making in preparation for their lone game this weekend against #14 Albany at home at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25th.

Coach Babineau also recognized Poppy Lambert who tied the all-time goal scoring record last weekend, scoring her

Check out this week's show.

Maine has 2 games left in the regular season. They host Albany, Friday October 25th at 3 p.m. and then close out the regular season against UNH on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m.  The November 1st game is Senior Recognition Day.

