UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show October 23 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Coach Babineau reflected on the team's losses last weekend, 4-3 to Bryant and 4-2 to Northeastern. She talked about the adjustments the team is making in preparation for their lone game this weekend against #14 Albany at home at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25th.

Coach Babineau also recognized Poppy Lambert who tied the all-time goal scoring record last weekend, scoring her

Check out this week's show.

Maine has 2 games left in the regular season. They host Albany, Friday October 25th at 3 p.m. and then close out the regular season against UNH on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m. The November 1st game is Senior Recognition Day.

Get our free mobile app