UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show October 30 [VIDEO]
UMaine Field Hockey Head Coach Josette Babineau joined us for her Weekly Coach's Show on October 30th.
Coach Babineau talked about last Friday's tough 2-1 loss to #14 Albany and previewed the final regular season game against the UNH Wildcats on Friday, November 1st at 3 p.m.
November 1st is Senior Recognition Day.
Check out this week's show
