UMaine Field Hockey Falls to Quinnipiac 1-0
The UMaine Field Hockey Team fell to Quinnipiac Sunday afternoon, September 4th 1-0 at home in Orono.
The lone goal was scored by Emilia Massarelli on a deflected shot by Eva Veldhorst on a penalty corner at 20:23 in the 2nd Quarter.
Maine outshot Quinnipiac 12 (10 on goal) to 4 (3 on goal). Maine also had the advantage in corners, 6 to 3.
Mia Borley was in the box for Maine and had 2 saves.
Maine is now 1-3 and plays Hofstra on Friday, September 9th at home at 3 p.m. and then Kent State at home on Sunday, September 11th at 2:30 p.m.
