UMaine Field Hockey Wins 1st Game of the Season Beats Darmouth 5-2

After losing their 1st 2 game of the season on the road to Top 25 teams, the UMaine Field Hockey Team returned home and beat Dartmouth 5-2 for their 1st win of the season on Friday, September 2nd.

The Black Bears didn't waste any time scoring putting 3 goals in the box in the 1st 10 minutes!

Maine made it 1-0 when Mallory Mackesy scored her 2nd goal of the season with 2:47 gone, assisted by Madisyn Hartley.

Less than 2 minutes later, with 4:34 gone, Breagh Kennedy scored her 2nd goal of the season with 4:34 gone to make it 2-0.

Dartmouth answered with 7:21 gone. Bonwyn Bird scored, assisted by Lila Browne. That made it 2-1 Maine.

With 9:13 gone, Chloe Walton scored her 1st goal,with 9:13 gone, to make it 3-1 Black Bears.

Dartmouth added a goal in the 2nd Period, when Myah Pease converted a penalty stroke, to make it 3-2 Maine with 28:36 gone.

At the end of the 1st Half Maine led 3-2

The Black Bears added an insurance goal in each of the 3rd and 4th periods.

With 43:27 gone, Julia Ross scored her 1st goal, assisted by Sydney Meader.

Finally with 46:30 gone, Mallory Mackesy scored her 2nd goal of the contest and 3rd of the season.

The Black Bears had 15 shots, 11 on goal, while Darmouth had 7 shots, with 6 going on goal.

Maine returns to play on Sunday, September 4th at home against Quinnipiac at 1 p.m.

