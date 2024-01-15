Maine Men’s Hockey Drops 1 Spot to 8th in USCHO Poll
After a come-from-behind win on Friday and a 2-0 shutout loss on Saturday to UConn, the Maine Men's Hockey Team slipped 1 spot in the US College Hockey Online Poll, dropping from 7th to 8th spot.
They also lost 1 1st place vote, now receiving 1 vote, as where last week they had 2 votes.
Here's the latest (January 15th) poll
- Boston University 14-4-1 (32 1st place votes)
- Boston College 14-4-1 (12 1st place votes)
- Quinnipiac 15-4-2 (2 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place votes)
- Denver 15-5-2 (1 1st place votes)
- North Dakota 15-6-1
- Michigan State 15-4-3 (1 1st place votes)
- Maine 14-4-2 (1 1st place votes)
- Providence 11-6-2
- Minnesota 12-6-4
- Western Michigan 14-5-1
- Massachusetts 12-6-3
- St. Cloud 11-6-3
- Cornell 8-4-3
- Michigan 10-7-3
- Arizona State 16-5-5
- New Hampshire 11-6-1
- Colorado College 11-8-1
- Omaha 11-7-2
- RIT 13-7-1
In the all important PairWise Rankings Maine fell a spot from 5th to 6th.
Maine hosts UMass Lowell Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 7 p.m. each night. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. each night!
Get our free mobile app