Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey Drops 1 Spot to 8th in USCHO Poll

Maine Men’s Hockey Drops 1 Spot to 8th in USCHO Poll

Photo Chris Popper

After a come-from-behind win on Friday and a 2-0 shutout loss on Saturday to UConn, the Maine Men's Hockey Team slipped 1 spot in the US College Hockey Online Poll, dropping from 7th to 8th spot.

They also lost 1 1st place vote, now receiving 1 vote, as where last week they had 2 votes.

Here's the latest (January 15th) poll

  1. Boston University 14-4-1 (32 1st place votes)
  2. Boston College 14-4-1 (12 1st place votes)
  3. Quinnipiac 15-4-2 (2 1st place votes)
  4. Wisconsin 19-4-1 (1 1st place votes)
  5. Denver 15-5-2 (1 1st place votes)
  6. North Dakota 15-6-1
  7. Michigan State 15-4-3 (1 1st place votes)
  8. Maine 14-4-2 (1 1st place votes)
  9. Providence 11-6-2
  10. Minnesota 12-6-4
  11. Western Michigan 14-5-1
  12. Massachusetts 12-6-3
  13. St. Cloud 11-6-3
  14. Cornell 8-4-3
  15. Michigan 10-7-3
  16. Arizona State 16-5-5
  17. New Hampshire 11-6-1
  18. Colorado College 11-8-1
  19. Omaha 11-7-2
  20. RIT 13-7-1

In the all important PairWise Rankings Maine fell a spot from 5th to 6th.

Maine hosts UMass Lowell Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 7 p.m. each night. If you can't be at The Alfond, you can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. each night!

Get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Field Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket