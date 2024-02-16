13 UMaine Field Hockey Players Named to Division 1 National Academic Squad

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Division 1 National Academic Squad and the University of Maine had 13 players represented.

This program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes and scholastic junior and senior student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year

Maine players who earned their way on the list included

Brynn Dzengelewski

Zoe Furber

Olivia Geniti

Madisyn Hartley

Tereza Holubcova

Taylor Katsube

Bhreagh Kennedy

Saylor Kuefler

Poppy Lambert

Mallory Mackesy

Taylor Stanford

Jayde Temby

Brianna Townsend

