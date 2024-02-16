13 UMaine Field Hockey Players Named to Division 1 National Academic Squad
The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Division 1 National Academic Squad and the University of Maine had 13 players represented.
This program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes and scholastic junior and senior student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year
Maine players who earned their way on the list included
- Brynn Dzengelewski
- Zoe Furber
- Olivia Geniti
- Madisyn Hartley
- Tereza Holubcova
- Taylor Katsube
- Bhreagh Kennedy
- Saylor Kuefler
- Poppy Lambert
- Mallory Mackesy
- Taylor Stanford
- Jayde Temby
- Brianna Townsend
