UMaine Hockey Series At Penn State Called Off Due To COVID-19

The University of Maine Black Bears were scheduled to return to the ice this weekend for a pair of games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at Penn State, but those contests have been called off due to a positive COVID-19 case within Maine's program.

"It's unfortunate, but I guess we learn from the experiences from last year and just find a way to move forward and not let it derail anything positive we have going on," said Black Bears head coach Ben Barr while speaking to The Ticket on Tuesday.

Maine has been off since December 11, when they defeated Union College 4-3 at The Alfond for their second win of the season. Schools have been testing student-athletes daily upon their return from holiday break, which resulted in the positive test for the Black Bears.

"Fortunately it being a non-conference weekend plays a role in it too with so much uncertainty with this thing and some of the positive tests teams are getting," added Barr.

This weekend's cancellation means Maine won't be in action until they play host to the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8.

