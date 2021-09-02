The season kicks off tonight for the UMaine football team as the Black Bears host 5th ranked Delaware at Alfond Stadium.

• Blue Hens beat Maine 37-0 in spring season

o 37th meeting of Maine and Delaware, Blue Hens 25-11 vs. Maine

o Bears have won last 2 meetings in Orono

o Coach Charlton has never beaten Delaware as the Head Coach

• Maine has won last 4 home openers

• Maine has 20 starters back from Spring Season, 10 offense, 8 defense, 2 special teams

• White Out Night at Alfond Stadium

• Fireworks after the game

America East released the conference basketball schedules for men’s and women’s teams yesterday.

• Women play their first conference game December 30th at Vermont

o Season opens Tuesday November 9th at Nebraska

• Men play their first America East game Sunday January 2nd at NJIT

UMaine men’s basketball also released their non-conference schedule yesterday

• Season begins Tuesday November 9th at Virginia Tech

• Bears play road games at Colorado, Bradley, Columbia, Quinnipiac, and Rutgers

• Bears have home games against in-state schools UMF, UMFK, UNE, with Merrimack and Central Connecticut State as their D1 home opponents

The Black Bears will be heard on The Ticket, 92.9 this season

The Husson women’s soccer team broke the team record for most goals scored in a game yesterday, the previous mark was 13 set in 1998 and matched again in 1999. Yesterday the Eagles put 15 on the board against Fisher College in a 15-3 win to start the year.

• Two players had a hat trick for Husson – Charlotte Messer and Natalie Aviolla

• The 12 goal win is not the largest margin in school history though, the 98-and-99 teams won their games 13-zero.

The Husson men played to a 1-1 draw against USM to open the season yesterday

• Eagles had 15 corner kicks, and 20 shots, but only 2 shots on goal, 1 went in

• Huskies only had 2 shots, both were on frame, 1 went in

According to Larry Mahoney of the Bangor Daily News, there are multiple high school football games in Maine that are going to be postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues.

• Earlier this week MCI had to postpone their game against Leavitt for the season opener

• Tomorrow’s game between Hermon and Cape Elizabeth is off because of multiple COVID-19 positive cases within the Hawks roster

o The cases and contact tracing are also calling off the Hermon JV game slated for Monday against Bucksport

• Saturday’s game between Mount View and Stearns will not be played

o The Mustangs are reportedly down to 10 players not impacted by an interaction with a positive COVID-19 case outside of the team

o Stearns will play this week, they are going to take on MDI, the Trojans had an open date because Washington Academy cancelled their season due to lack of numbers

• The game between John Bapst and Oak Hill is also canceled

o The Crusaders had a positive test and the resulting quarantine numbers left them with not enough players to field a team

• The game between Maranacook and Mountain Valley will not happen this week because of COVID-19 issues according to a report from ABC7/Fox 22