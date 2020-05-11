UMaine Is Asking For The Fans Opinion

Black Bears Athletic Director Ken Ralph returned to The Morning Line to talk about a new survey being done by the Athletic Department at the University of Maine.

What are they asking and why? Ralph explains it out to us.

We also talked about what things are like on the UMaine campus now compared to other summers, and we covered how UMaine returns to sports and what talks are in place to see how the fall season moves in regard to the current coronavirus pandemic.

You can find the survey about UMaine sports here at the UMaine website

