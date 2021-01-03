UMaine Men Falter in 2nd Half Fall to UNH 62-58 Sunday

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team fell to the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, January 3rd 62-58, a day after winning their 1st game of the season 59-56. Maine was trailing 30-29 at the end of the 1st Half before UNH went on a 10-4 run to start the 2nd Half.

Maine was within 2 points (60-58) with 17 seconds left in the game, thanks to a 3-pointer by Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish but couldn't get closer.

Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish had a team high 12 points for the Black Bears. Stephane Ingo had a double-double scoring 10 points while ripping down a game high 17 rebounds. Mykahilo Yagodin finished with 10 points for UMaine.

UMaine was 7-17 from the free throw line.

Jayden Martinez had a game high 23 points to lead UNH. He also had a team high 7 rebounds. Qon Murphy finished with 11 points

Maine is now 1-4 overall and 1-4 in America East. The Black Bears head on the road next weekend when they play in Newark against the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Saturday and Sunday January 9th and 10th at 2 p.m.