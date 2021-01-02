Maine Men’s Basketball Wins 1st Game of Season Beat UNH 59-56

The Pit must agree with the 2020-21 UMaine Men's Basketball Team! The Black Bears picked up their 1st win of the 2020-21 season with a 59-56 victory over the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, January 2nd.

Maine trailed 30--26 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored the Wildcats 33-26 in the 2nd Half.

Maine led by 5 points with :28 seconds remaining in the game, before K.J. McLurg made 2 sets of free throws to cut the lead to just 1 point with :13 seconds left. But Mykhailo Yagodin iced the game sinking 2 free throws for the Black Bears.

Stephane Ingo had a double-double for UMaine, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs. Vilgott Larson had 12 points

Marque Maultsby led the UNH with 17 points, while Taylor Mattos had 8 points. Jayden Martinez had 7 points and a team high 7 rebounds.

Maine was 11-18 from the free throw line while UNH was 12-14.

Maine is now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in America East. UNH is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in America East.

Maine and UNH will meet on Sunday afternoon, January 3rd, in The Pit at the University of Maine. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.