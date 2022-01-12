UMaine Men’s Basketball Game vs. UNH Postponed Due To COVID-19

Tonight's men's basketball game between the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program.

Maine, who is 3-10 this season and 0-2 in America East, has seen two of its four conference games to date already postponed due to COVID issues with the opposition after last week's contest vs. Hartford was also called off.

The Black Bears will next be in action on Sunday when they host Binghamton University (5-7, 2-1) at the Cross Center at 1 p.m. for their conference home opener.

Taking the place of Maine basketball tonight on The Ticket will be the Celtics, who look to make it back-to-back wins against the Pacers. After a 101-98 overtime win on Monday, the C's are in Indiana tonight and pregame coverage begins with Grande and Max at 7 p.m., followed by the tip at 7:30 p.m.