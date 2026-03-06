The #2 Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the #7 UNH Wildcats 77-58 in the America East Quarterfinals on Thursday, March 5th at The Pit on the UMaine campus.

The Black Bears led from the tip-off. They led 18-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-30 at the Half. Maine was up 63-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith who was named the America East Player of the Year for the 2nd time in her career, recorded her 56th career double-double, scored a game-high 35 points and ripped down 15 rebounds. Smith also picked up 2 more post-season awards, being named to the All-Defensive Team and the All-Academic Team.

Sarah Talon had 16 points, and Lala Woods, who was named to the America East All-Rookie Team, had 11 points.

Maine shot 48.1 percent from the field. and were 8-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. They wee 19-27 from the free throw line.

Both Maine and UNH had 33 rebounds in the game. Maine won the turnover battle, turning the ball over just 5 times while forcing 12 UNH turnovers.

UNH was ked by Eva DeChent with 28 points.

The Wildcats shot 35.8 percent from the field and were 3-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 18-12 overall and 12-4 in America East Conference play. The Black Bears will host #3 Binghamton in the America East Semifinals on Monday, March 9th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Shields for the call of the game, beginning with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

America East Quarterfinal Scoreboard

#1 Vermont beat #8 Albany 55-40

#2 Maine beat #7 UNH 77-58

#3 Binghamton beat #6 Bryant 45-44

#4 UMBC beat #5 NJIT 66-65

Get our free mobile app