The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost their last regular season game on Tuesday night, falling to UMass Lowell 67-56 at The Pit in Orono.

Maine trailed 35-26 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Logan Carey and Mekhi Gray who each had 14 points. Keelan Steele and Ace Flagg each finished with 9 points.

The Black Bear shot 41.7 percent from the field and were 4-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. Free throws continued to be a problem as they were just 12-24 from the charity stripe.

The Black Bears were outrebounded 43-34 and lost the turnover battle, turning the ball over 12 times, while forcing 9 UMass Lowell turnovers.

Angel Montas Jr. led all scorers for UMass Lowell, finishing with 33 points.

The Riverhawks shots 42.2 percent from the field and were 2-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 11-19 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell finishes the regular season with a 14-17 overall record and 9-7 in America East, which puts them in 4th place.

Maine finishes the regular season with a 8-23 record and a 6-10 America East conference record.. They will play #3 NJIT in the America East playoffs on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 3:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

America East Playoff Bracket - Opening Round on Saturday March 7th.

#1 UMBC vs. #8 New Hampshire - 1 p.m.

#2 Vermont vs. #7 Bryant - 2 p.m.

#3 NJIT vs. #6 Maine - 4 p.m.

#4 UMass Lowell vs. #5 Albany - 1 p.m.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+