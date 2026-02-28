Maine Women Beat Binghamton 74-67 and Finish 2nd in America East
The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Binghamton 74-67 on Saturday, February 28th at The Pit in the last game of the regular season.
Maine raced out to a 25-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-25 at the Half. Binghamton cut the lead in the 3rd Quarter, as Maine led 56-43. Binghamton outscored Maine 24-18 in the final quarter.
Adrianna Smith finished with another double-double, scoring 21 points and ripping down 17 rebounds. It was her 55th career double-double and 17th of the season. She became the 1st America East basketball player male or female to record more than a 1000 points, more than a 1000 rebounds and more than 400 assists in their career.
Lala Woods played 39 o the 40 minutes and had 18 points. Sarah Talon had 18 points as well.
Maine shot 50 per percent from the field and were 8-20 from the 3-point line. The Black Bears were 12-16 from the free throw line.
Binghamton was led by Bella Pucci with 24 points.
The Bearcats shot 37.5 percent from the field. They were 12-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 7-13 from the free throw line.
Maine outrebounded Binghamton 38-33. Both teams had 12 turnovers.
Maine finishes the regular season with a 17-12 overall record and 12-4 in America East. Binghamton finishes the regular season with a 18-11 record and 10-6 in America East.
Maine finishes 2nd in America East and will host UNH in the America East Quarterfinals on Thursday, March 5th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Shields for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.
America East Playoffs
- #1 Vermont vs. #8 Albany
- #2 Maine vs. #7 New Hampshire
- #3 Binghamton vs. #6 Bryant
- #4 UMBC vs. #5 NJIT