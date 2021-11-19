UMaine Men’s Hockey Drops Opener to BC 6-2

The UMaine Men's Hockey Team dropped the opener of a Thursday-Friday series to the Boston College Eagles 6-2 in Boston on November 18th.

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the 1st Period. They scored 2 goals within the 1st 3 minutes of the game, to take a 2-0 lead. At 1:47 Casey Carreau made it 1-0, assisted by Mike Posma and Colby Ambrosio. It was 2-0 when Jack McBain scored at 2:39, assisted by Brandon Kruse

McBain made it 3-0 midway through the 1st Period, scoring his 2nd of the night, at 10:25, assisted by Kruse and Nikita Nesterenko.

Maine finally got on the board, with 13:43 gone in the 1st Period, with Grant Hebert scoring, assisted by David Breazeale.

In the 2nd Period, the Eagles scored on a power play, with 7:16 elapsed, to make it 4-1. Marc McLaughlin scored, assisted by Drew Helieson and Jack St. Ivany.

The Black Bears cut the lead in half, with 2:44 remaining in the 2nd Period, with Donovan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Grant Hebert.

But, BC scored with 32.9 seconds left in the 2nd Period, with McBain scoring his 3rd goal of the night for a hat-trick, assisted by Kruse (his 3rd of the night), and St. Ivany (his 2nd of the night).

The 2nd Period ended with BC up 5-2.

The final goal was scored with 7:34 left, by Mike Posma in the 3rd Period, assisted by Colby Ambrosio.

Maine was 0-1 on the Power Play, while BC was 1-2. Maine had 3 penalties, while BC was whistled for 2.

BC had the shot advantage, 28-25 on the night.

Matthew Thiessen started in goal, but was pulled half way through the 1st period after allowing 4 goals. Victor Ostman finished, playing the final 49:35.

Eric Dop played in net for BC

Maine is now 1-9-1 overall and 1-6 in Hockey East. BC is 7-5-1 overall and 5-3 in Hockey East.

Maine and BC meet Friday night, November 19th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.