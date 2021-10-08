UMaine Men’s Hockey Drops Season Opener at Omaha 4-1

The UMaine Men's Hockey Team dropped the season opener at Omaha 4-1 on Friday night October 8th.

The two teams skated to a 0-0 draw at the end of the 1st period.

In the 2nd period Omaha scored 1st, with 3:06 elapsed, when Cameron Berg lit the lamp.

Maine tied the score at 1-1 at the 12:31 mark, when Ben Poisson scored his 1st goal of the season, assisted by Adam Daee and Jakub Sirota.

The score was deadlocked 1-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

But Omaha scored 3 goals in the 3rd period. Taylor Ward scored on a power play with 8:58 elapsed. Jack Randly then scored twice. 1st with 13:48 gone and then an empty-netter with 1:58 left in the game.

Victor Ostmann was in net for UMaine and had 24 saves.

Isaiah Saville was in goal for Omaha and had 22 saves.

Omaha outshot UMaine 49-43. Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while Omaha was 1-7

Maine had 7 penalties for 14 minutes while Omaha had 4 penalties for 8 minutes.

Maine is now 0-1 while Omaha is 2-1-0. The two teams will play Saturday night, October 9th at 8:07 p.m.