UMaine Men’s Hockey Shut-Out by #1 BC 3-0

The UMaine Men's Hockey Team was shut-out by the Boston College Hockey Team 3-0, Saturday evening in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, despite Victor Ostman's 56 saves in net for the Black Bears.

The score was 0-0 at the end of the 1st Period, but the BC Eagles were finally to get on the scoreboard with 13:30 elapsed in the 2nd Period on Patrick Giles' 3rd goal of the season.

The score remained 1-0 BC, until 10:51 in the 3rd Period, when Alex Newhook scored his 4th goal of the season, a power play goal.

BC added an insurance goal 33 seconds later when Colby Ambrosio found the back of the net, at the 11:24 mark.

Maine had 24 shots compared to BC's 59 shots on goal. Both teams had 4 penalties.

Maine is now 2-9-1 on the season while BC is 15-3-1.